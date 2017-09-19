This Is It
Pumpkin Spiced Milwaukee
Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Horny Cheeseheads, Unite!
Dear Ruthie answers readers’ letters and gives us a run-down of events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community taking place between May 31 and June 4. more
May 30, 2017 2:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
2016 in Review: Looking Back on a Not-so-Very-Good Year
A mixture of good and bad things occurred for the country’s LGBT community last year. Now, our resolution must be to reinvigorate our struggle and make 2017 a very good year, a historic one in our continuing the fight for our rights. more
Jan 3, 2017 1:54 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Sex, Drugs, Rockin’ & Rollin’
Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to learn more about PrEP. Exciting upcoming events include Make & Take Stencil Workshop with Jeremy Novy at The Waxwing, Sept. 29; and OUTSpoken! LGBTQ Storytelling at Sidetrack Video Bar, Oct... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:21 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Movies, Meet-Ups and Mayhem Before Marriage
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering how long is too long before somebody pops the question. Exciting events include WACTCON at Inspiration Studios, June 24-26; Chicago Pride Parade, June 26; and Kathy Griffin at Northern ... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:46 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Milwaukee Has a Familiar Ring
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose ladylove is still wearing her ex’s pinky ring—six months into the new relationship. Exciting events include: the UW-Milwaukee Lavender Graduation at the UWM Student Union, May 12; Dixie’s Tupper... more
May 10, 2016 3:11 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Make Some Noise This Mother’s Day
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose upstairs neightbor is making too much noise in the bedroom directly overhead. Upcoming events include: the Waukesha Art Crawl, May 7; the premiere of Slay Belles at Club Anything, May 7; and a M... more
May 3, 2016 3:12 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
We Have a Baby Now!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV
Clean Up Your Act!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose man leaves the bathroom unacceptably messy in the morning. Upcoming events include an LGBT Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast at Wisconsin Humane Society, April 15; Alverno’s Ninth Annual ... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:23 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Love—Milwaukee Style
Ruthie wishes Milwaukee a happy Valentine’s Day and plugs exciting events including Ronnie Nyles at The Re Mixx in Neenah, Wis. on Feb. 12; An Evening with Charles Busch at The Brink Lounge on Feb. 14; and “Valentine Enchantment” at La C... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:40 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Clang, Clang, Clang...
It’s trolley time. No, not the billion dollar one (I can’t wait for that) but the little red and green mock one. It runs throughout the summer for that Old Milwaukee feel, taking a loop around the Third Ward, East Town and West Town, and th... more
Jun 23, 2015 4:04 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Keep Your Tail & Tongue Wagging
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about a girlfriend’s attachment to a stuffed animal, and plugs exciting events including “Beauty in Bloom” at Milwaukee Art Museum (March 26-29), Rent at In Tandem Theatre (March 27-April... more
Mar 24, 2015 9:09 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Let’s Party!
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friends berate him for chasing older men and plugs exciting events like Bondage a Go Go at Quarters on Feb. 26, The Vagina Monologues at UW-Milwaukee Feb. 27 and the Legends Recognition Eve... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Go Scrooge Yourself!
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader about dealing with a rude co-worker and pitches exciting events including “Jolly, Holly, Folly” at the Marcus Center, Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost at the Brumder Mansion and “Ma... more
Dec 16, 2014 7:33 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
LGBT History Month
October is officially LGBT History Month. In fact, 2014 marks its 20th anniversary. Established in 1994, LGBT History Month celebrates the chronicle of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community and its struggle for identity, rig... more
Sep 30, 2014 7:19 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Beat the Heat? No Way!
You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more
Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Young Widows
