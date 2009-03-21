Would
All Tiny Creatures Attract a Smart Crowd
Though booked at an unglamorous 7 p.m. SXSW slot, the Collections of Colonies of Bees sister band All Tiny Creatures nonetheless played their amorphous, digitalized instrumentals to a full room. The band is on to something good. Instumental post.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jessie Vetter wins Patty Kaz Award!
The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
No Clear Titans at SXSW
Last year's SXSW was dominated by a handful of burgeoning bands with major next-big-thing potential. Vampire Weekend, MGMT and Bon Iver were all already well on their way toward bigger things when they played Austin last March, but SXSW was in man.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Think You Know John McCain?
Republican nominee John McCain’s answer to energy independence includes the www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee-New Berlin Water Sale Could Be Near
The state Legislature’s passage of the historic Great Lakes water compact in M www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features