A$Ap Rocky

The New York rap collective A$AP Mob will play the Rave on Thursday, Oct. 12, the venue announced today, and for those wondering, yes, A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ant will be touring with them. Just kidding, nobody was wondering that (though Twelvyy and.. more

Jul 25, 2017 7:45 PM On Music

The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Music Feature

Dope might be described as an urban, coming-of-age film for the post-hip hop generation. The tagline for the film is, “It’s hard out here for a geek.” Breezily paced, Dope opens with an omniscient narrator (Forest Whitaker) who advises u... more

Jun 30, 2015 8:44 PM Film Reviews

 Raised in the Los Angeles projects by his mother (Kimberly Elise), Malcolm (Shameik Moore) aspires to Harvard, plays punk music with his pals (Tony Revolori and Kiersey Clemons) and is obse,Film clips more

Jun 22, 2015 10:50 AM Film Clips

Though born and bred in New York City, A$AP Rocky, breakout star of the much-buzzed-about A$AP Mob crew, shares little of Gotham’s rap conventions, gravitating toward sounds more closely associated with the South... more

Oct 15, 2012 12:15 PM Concert Reviews

The Rave continues to flesh out its fall schedule, and it\'s shaping up to be a particularly good one for hip-hop. On the heels of recently announced <a href=\"/blog-8460-kendrick-lamar-and-odd-future-will-play-the-rave-t.html\">Kendrick Lamar and.. more

Jul 24, 2012 5:52 PM On Music

On Feb. 15, Bay View and near South Side voters will decide which of three candidates will advance to the April 5 general election for District 14 County Supervisor. The three candidates are salesman Gregory Dickenson, community activist Ja... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

,Books more

Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Books

