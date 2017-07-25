A$Ap Rocky
A$AP Mob Will Play The Rave in October, Including the Members You Care About
The New York rap collective A$AP Mob will play the Rave on Thursday, Oct. 12, the venue announced today, and for those wondering, yes, A$AP Twelvyy and A$AP Ant will be touring with them. Just kidding, nobody was wondering that (though Twelvyy and.. more
Jul 25, 2017 7:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Twenty One Pilots Stick to Their Guns
The eclectic alternative duo Twenty One Pilots did their best to tune out outside input going into their sophomore album. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:24 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Dope
Dope might be described as an urban, coming-of-age film for the post-hip hop generation. The tagline for the film is, “It’s hard out here for a geek.” Breezily paced, Dope opens with an omniscient narrator (Forest Whitaker) who advises u... more
Jun 30, 2015 8:44 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Dope
Raised in the Los Angeles projects by his mother (Kimberly Elise), Malcolm (Shameik Moore) aspires to Harvard, plays punk music with his pals (Tony Revolori and Kiersey Clemons) and is obse,Film clips more
Jun 22, 2015 10:50 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
A$AP Rocky w/ A$AP Mob @ The Rave
Though born and bred in New York City, A$AP Rocky, breakout star of the much-buzzed-about A$AP Mob crew, shares little of Gotham’s rap conventions, gravitating toward sounds more closely associated with the South... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:15 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
A$AP Rocky, Schoolboy Q and Danny Brown Are Coming to the Rave
The Rave continues to flesh out its fall schedule, and it\'s shaping up to be a particularly good one for hip-hop. On the heels of recently announced <a href=\"/blog-8460-kendrick-lamar-and-odd-future-will-play-the-rave-t.html\">Kendrick Lamar and.. more
Jul 24, 2012 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
South Side to Elect New County Supervisor
On Feb. 15, Bay View and near South Side voters will decide which of three candidates will advance to the April 5 general election for District 14 County Supervisor. The three candidates are salesman Gregory Dickenson, community activist Ja... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
North Africa: A History From Antiquity to the Present (University of Texas Press), by Phillip C. Naylor
,Books more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books