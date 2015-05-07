A&E Network
'American Hercules: Babe Ruth'
Martin Sheen narrates the artfully made A&E Network documentary, 'American Hercules: Babe Ruth,' which finds the measure of the man who tore up the record books. more
May 7, 2015 5:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Barack Obama
BarackObama called his 2008 Presidential campaign “an improbable quest,” but not animpossible one. Whether the quest will go on for another four years is notaddressed by the A&E Network biography “Barack Obama: From His Childhoo.. more
Oct 13, 2012 1:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
More Pawn Stars
“Antiques Roadshow” turned the curiosity everyone sometimes has over the value of junk in the attic into a national obsession. Suddenly, people with faded Picasso reproductions or impressions of The Last Supper with a plastic hook on the rear.. more
Oct 31, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best Animal Rescue Group
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
A Landmark Setting for a World Water Leader?
If Milwaukee is to become aworld-renowned leader in water-related industries, then, the thinkinggoes, the city needs a first-class landmark building that will attractvisitors and investors from around,News Features more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments