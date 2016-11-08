A.P.R.I.M.E.
AUTOMatic Keep It Mellow
For their first album in four years, Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic drew heavily from the luxurious sounds soul, jazz and quiet storm. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Robot Dance Your Ass Off to the New 3099/Sounds of Time Single
Here's a track you knew was going to be funky as shit before you even pressed play. AUTOMatic rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. has teamed with Milwaukee electro-boogie enthusiasts The Sounds of Time (Kid Millions and Sage Schwarm) for his latest single under h.. more
Jun 24, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
AUTOMatic Channel Black Star on Their New "Arising" EP
The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more
Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Producer Vincent VanGREAT Leads a Menacing Posse Cut, "Critical Condition"
Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more
Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
AUTOMatic Plays It Straight, Mostly
This summer the Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic released either their best or their worst song yet, depending on your tastes: “Move,” a thumping, electro-funk throwback that divided listeners who had grown accustomed... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
