A.R. Gurney

In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more

Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more

Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Theater

NextAct Theatre starts a Saturdaynight date night package this month with Saturday evening performances of Heresy.A.R. Gurney’s contemporary satirical re-telling of a 2,000 year-old storyserves as the centerpiece for the evening. Next Act team.. more

Nov 12, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

I love theatre . . . I wouldn’t be reviewing shows if I didn’t. I go out with every intention of enjoying a show, but sometimes going out on a Saturday night feels more like work. And . . . as was the case with Next Act’s production of Sylvia . .. more

Nov 20, 2011 5:19 AM Theater

Hot Music: A humid, sun-drenched summer afternoon didn't deter a crowd from packing the “Sinkhole de My-Oh” concert held in the North Avenue parking lot for Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Sil's Drive-Thru and the Hotch-A-Do restaurant. To support t... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon with a 3:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

These installations celebrate the 20th anniversary of Milwaukee's RiverWalk and the 12th edition of RiverSculpture!, an organization devoted to reclaiming the MilwaukeeRiver for art. More than 75 artists have participated in the annual inst... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

