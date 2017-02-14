RSS

Aaron Gardner

Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more

Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Music Feature

Piano teacher and local musician, Julie Brandenburg, sits down with Off the Cuff to discuss her background and new music studio, Be Sound Music, where she provides personal instruction in voice, piano, composition and theory. more

Dec 6, 2016 2:31 PM Off the Cuff

1,000 Umbrellas is an accomplished Milwaukee duo whose members played together in the ’90s band Tolstoi’s Tricycle. Regrouping for a long-in-the-making debut album, vocalist-guitarist Allan Williams and percussionist Brian Wendtlandt weave ... more

Feb 26, 2014 12:45 AM Album Reviews

