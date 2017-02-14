Aaron Gardner
Kyle Feerick Keeps Things Easy on ‘Heart’
Milwaukee songwriter Kyle Feerick called in a murder’s row of Milwaukee talent for his new album, Heart, and plays an album release show on Friday, Feb. 17 at Red Dot Tosa at 8:30 p.m. . more
Feb 14, 2017 3:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Be Sound with Music
Piano teacher and local musician, Julie Brandenburg, sits down with Off the Cuff to discuss her background and new music studio, Be Sound Music, where she provides personal instruction in voice, piano, composition and theory. more
Dec 6, 2016 2:31 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
1,000 Umbrellas: re:thingk (Mental Health Records)
1,000 Umbrellas is an accomplished Milwaukee duo whose members played together in the ’90s band Tolstoi’s Tricycle. Regrouping for a long-in-the-making debut album, vocalist-guitarist Allan Williams and percussionist Brian Wendtlandt weave ... more
Feb 26, 2014 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews