Colin Kaepernick’s gesture of refusing to stand for the National Anthem should be respected as an exercise of free speech. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM My LGBTQ POV

In the grand scheme of things, the Packers are in good shape. They just completed the toughest part of their schedule with a 1-1 record. more

Sep 19, 2017 11:43 AM Green Bay Packers

The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more

Sep 12, 2017 10:31 AM Green Bay Packers

The Packers patched their fatal weakness from 2016, but did they create a new one in the process? more

Sep 6, 2017 10:31 AM Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM A&E Feature

When I saw the rumor confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn were breaking up, I thought, “What can I do to help? Of course. I’ll offer to be his wingman." more

Apr 13, 2017 10:10 AM More Sports

Do not let anyone tell you the Packers were disappointing. more

Feb 1, 2017 12:59 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

There is no one to blame for the Packer loss other than a cold uncaring universe. more

Jan 25, 2017 10:37 AM Green Bay Packers

Micah Hyde had the best pick of the season. more

Jan 18, 2017 9:54 AM Green Bay Packers

Jared Cook's drop was one of the biggest plays of the day for the Packers. more

Jan 11, 2017 11:26 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

Will the best defense in the NFC cause a Lambeau nightmare for the Packers? more

Jan 4, 2017 2:28 PM Green Bay Packers

2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more

Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Around MKE

They say it's better to be lucky than good. The Lions have lived this saying all season. more

Dec 28, 2016 10:39 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

While the Packer win was impressive, it actually did not do much for their playoff odds as they received no additional help. more

Dec 14, 2016 12:25 AM Green Bay Packers

The Packers played their best - and most fun - game of the season on Monday night, and while they are still big underdogs to make the playoffs, beating a quality team like the Eagles on the road was their biggest impediment. more

Nov 30, 2016 11:03 AM Green Bay Packers

The Packers were great on defense last year by changing one small thing. more

Nov 23, 2016 10:34 AM Green Bay Packers

Paul Noonan on the Packers' agonizing loss to the Colts, and how Aaron Rodgers is on pace for the most unimpressive 4000 yard, 40 TD, 10 INT season ever. more

Nov 8, 2016 9:11 AM Green Bay Packers

Paul Noonan examines how the Packers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons unexpectedly revealed that they might just be title contenders in waiting. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:08 PM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

Paul Noonan breaks down the strong secondary play from Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins in the Packers' win over the Giants, and analyzes the upcoming matchup with the league's best rushing offense in the Dallas Cowboys. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:51 PM Green Bay Packers

Paul Noonan breaks down the Packers' early season woes, and pinpoints the biggest culprit- Aaron Rodgers. more

Sep 20, 2016 10:10 AM Green Bay Packers 2 Comments

