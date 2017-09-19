Aaron Rodgers
Colin Kaepernick—LGBTQs Should Know his Struggle is Ours, Too
Colin Kaepernick’s gesture of refusing to stand for the National Anthem should be respected as an exercise of free speech. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Packers Fail to Overcome... Everything
In the grand scheme of things, the Packers are in good shape. They just completed the toughest part of their schedule with a 1-1 record. more
Sep 19, 2017 11:43 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Packers Won Bigger Than You Think… and So Did Atlanta
The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more
Sep 12, 2017 10:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The 2017 Green Bay Packers Season Preview
The Packers patched their fatal weakness from 2016, but did they create a new one in the process? more
Sep 6, 2017 10:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Packers 2017: If Not Now, When?
The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Aaron Rodgers Deserves a Wingman Like Me
When I saw the rumor confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn were breaking up, I thought, “What can I do to help? Of course. I’ll offer to be his wingman." more
Apr 13, 2017 10:10 AM Nick Olig More Sports
The Green Bay Packers Season Wrap Up
Do not let anyone tell you the Packers were disappointing. more
Feb 1, 2017 12:59 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Tough Loss Leaves Packers With a Certain Future
There is no one to blame for the Packer loss other than a cold uncaring universe. more
Jan 25, 2017 10:37 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Packers Take Down Cowboys In Instant Classic
Micah Hyde had the best pick of the season. more
Jan 18, 2017 9:54 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Cowboys Pose A Unique Challenge
Jared Cook's drop was one of the biggest plays of the day for the Packers. more
Jan 11, 2017 11:26 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Beating the Giants
Will the best defense in the NFC cause a Lambeau nightmare for the Packers? more
Jan 4, 2017 2:28 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Ten Most Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2016
2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more
Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Just How Good Are the Packers?
They say it's better to be lucky than good. The Lions have lived this saying all season. more
Dec 28, 2016 10:39 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
The Playoff Picture in Excruciating Detail
While the Packer win was impressive, it actually did not do much for their playoff odds as they received no additional help. more
Dec 14, 2016 12:25 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Burnett Experiment
The Packers played their best - and most fun - game of the season on Monday night, and while they are still big underdogs to make the playoffs, beating a quality team like the Eagles on the road was their biggest impediment. more
Nov 30, 2016 11:03 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Who Killed the Packer Defense?
The Packers were great on defense last year by changing one small thing. more
Nov 23, 2016 10:34 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Mike McCarthy Back in a Bad Way
Paul Noonan on the Packers' agonizing loss to the Colts, and how Aaron Rodgers is on pace for the most unimpressive 4000 yard, 40 TD, 10 INT season ever. more
Nov 8, 2016 9:11 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Loss Reveals the Packers are True Contenders Again
Paul Noonan examines how the Packers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons unexpectedly revealed that they might just be title contenders in waiting. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:08 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Strength on Strength
Paul Noonan breaks down the strong secondary play from Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins in the Packers' win over the Giants, and analyzes the upcoming matchup with the league's best rushing offense in the Dallas Cowboys. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:51 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers Is the Biggest Part of a Big Problem
Paul Noonan breaks down the Packers' early season woes, and pinpoints the biggest culprit- Aaron Rodgers. more
Sep 20, 2016 10:10 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 2 Comments