Aaron Taylor-Johnson
The Avengers are Back!
The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
Film Clips: May 15
Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more
May 15, 2014 1:30 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 14
The shocking 2010 killing of a SeaWorld orca trainer by one of the killer whales cast the aquatic amusement park business in a cold light. The eye-opening documentary Blackfish reveals a pattern of attacks by orcas on their more
Aug 14, 2013 1:01 AM David Luhrssen Film Clips
