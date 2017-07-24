Abby Jeanne
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 13-19, 2017
Summerfest may be over, but there’s no shortage of outdoor music events this weekend. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
88.9 Block Party @ Radio Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx brought a bit of mayhem to an otherwise polite day of free music at Radio Milwaukee’s Block Party. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:39 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery to Unveil Beer Garden for Grand Opening Festival
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery will unveil an outdoor beer garden thisSaturday, just in time for the brewery’s grand opening street festival. Thefree, cash only, outdoor event will feature performances by a list of localartists, as well as the .. more
May 11, 2017 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Watch Abby Jeanne Deliver the Goods in the Latest Hear Here Presents Video
Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more
Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Abby Jeanne Takes Her Message Across the Globe
From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
‘Fitz and Friends’ Celebrates International Art and Local Music
“Fitz and Friends,” an art exhibition taking place at 131 W. Seeboth St. on Aug. 19-21, includes painting, works on paper and geometric works on wood. Also appearing will be five local performers. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Red Light Winter
Playwright Adam Rapp earned a lot of acclaim (including a 2006 Pulitzer Prize) and a bit of controversy for his risqué drama Red Light Winter , the story of two young, American guys who share a window prostitute in Amsterdam in an more
Jan 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frogwater @ The Mitchell Park Domes
A lot of music venues have had cleaner air since the smoking ban, but with their “Music Under Glass” series every Thursday, the Mitchell Park Domes is the only Milwaukee venue that actually produces its own oxygen.On a small, patio-like sta... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews