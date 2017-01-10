Abortion
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Gloria Steinem Celebrates Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s 80th Anniversary
With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Walker Puts Taxpayers on the Hook for His War on Women
Last week, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and their allies won a big victory when the state Department of Justice agreed to cover their legal costs for a years-long battle over the state’s hospital admitting privileges for abortion provide... more
Sep 13, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 37 Comments
A Big Win for Women’s Health
If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Where Are the Republicans on Abortion?
So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more
Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more
Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Curious Anti-Birth Control Stance
Now, thanks to an essay dug up by the Capital Times in Madison, we are reminded that state Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley inserted herself into a highly contentious debate on abortion and birth control, taking a very controversial po... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Republicans Trash Tommy Thompson’s Legacy
Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson found himself in a perfect position to protect Wisconsin’s role in vital medical research as President George W. Bush’s secretary of Health and Human Services. That legacy is now being trashed by Gov. S... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Scott Walker and the Media
The irony of Gov. Scott Walker’s escalating war on his home state media is it’s the softest, friendliest, least critical press he’s likely to face from now on outside of those blithering fools at Fox. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
With the Republican Presidential Nomination in Mind, Scott Walker Requests Abortion Bill
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, unofficially a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, promised that he would sign a ban on abortions after 20 weeks if the GOP-dominated Legislature passed one and that he supports one at the fed... more
Mar 10, 2015 10:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 33 Comments
Another Republican Sneak Attack on Women’s Health
Scott Walker may continue the war on women by signing legislation that would restrict abortions and limit funding for family planning services for low-income women in Wisconsin. more
Dec 17, 2014 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
A Prayer for Deer Hunting
Joel McNally compares deer hunting to a religion in Wisconsin. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Is Walker Looking Out for Women’s Health and Safety?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 47 Comments
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Political Violence Against Women
How do you tell the difference between real people and politicians? That’s easy. Real people care about real things that are done to real people more
Sep 11, 2014 12:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Planned Parenthood Wins a Big Victory in State Court
Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more
Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments