Abracadabra
Wilco @ The Pabst Theater, April 14 and 15
No ticket details on this one yet, just the bare-bone basics: Perennial draws Wilco will return to the Pabst Theater for a pair of shows in April. The alt-country pioneers will perform on Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Berzerking on a Sunday Afternoon
Having finally cleared away enough time for a Sunday afternoon, I decided to work on my script for this Saturday’s upcoming BERZERK!!! show. The premise behind the show, co-presented by DIY outfits Insurgent Theatre and Alamo Basement, is a progra.. more
Feb 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Steve Miller
Born in Milwaukee, educated in Madison and famous the world over, Steve Miller nonetheless Wide River ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee