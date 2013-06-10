Abraham Lincoln
‘Why We Fought the Civil War’
In A Disease in the Public Mind: A New Understanding of Why We Fought the Civil War (Da Capo), historian Thomas Fleming promises to shed new light upon the root causes of the conflict. While he does present some more
Daniel Day-Lewis' Unforgettable Lincoln
Lincoln and Stephen Spielberg may have been cheated at theOscars this year, but no one disputes Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Actor award forhis unforgettable performance as the 16th president of the United States. Lincoln has been re.. more
Mar 16, 2013 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mrs. Lincoln’s Confidant
Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker by bestselling author Jennifer Chiaverini is an expansive historical novel that follows one freedwoman’s journey from simple seamstress to the First Lady’s confidante. The book opens in 1860 with the more
Jan 24, 2013 3:49 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Lincoln
The Civil War marked one of the sharpest turning points in America’s story, and none of its leading figures looms higher in memory than Abraham Lincoln. Curiously, that familiar face from the $5 bill has seldom been seen in more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Conflict in the Capitol
The bitter irony running through Guy Gugliotta's Freedom's Cap: The United States Capitol and the Coming of the Civil War (Hill & Wang) is that the politician most responsible for constructing the country's physical seat of government i more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Various Artists
A Christmas Gift for You ,CD Reviews more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews