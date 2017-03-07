RSS

Abrams Comicarts

Many immigrant stories are harrowing, involving flight from dangerous places and surmounting the obstacles found upon arrival in America. Thi Bui, born in Saigon, transformed hers graphic novel-style into an “illustrated memoir," The Bes... more

Mar 7, 2017 1:06 PM Books

A young African American writer, Dana, falls through a tear in the fabric of space-time and is abruptly cast from California 1976 to the antebellum South. That’s the plot of Kindred: A Graphic Novel Adaptation, the signal novel by science-f... more

Jan 10, 2017 2:40 PM Books

Becoming Andy Warhol by Nick Bertozzi and Pierce Hargan is a “graphic novel biography” of Warhol in the early 1960s, already established as a commercial artist but wanting something more—the respect of being displayed in galleries and br... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:21 PM Books

“Krazy Kat,” one of the most delightfully bizarre cartoon strips to emerge from the early years of the Sunday funnies, was the work of a New Orleans Creole who passed as white, George Herriman. The tirelessly prolific illustrator moved to New.. more

Jun 22, 2011 5:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

At the biennial World Beard and Moustache Championships in Anchorage, Alaska, four local heroes defeated the usually dominant German contingent. The 18-category pageant, which took place in May, included,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

