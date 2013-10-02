Abrams
Star Wars Art
A newcoffee table book, Star Wars Art: Concepts (published by Abrams), shows that many familiarimages from the franchise took life as pen and magic marker drawings (andlater, on digital programs). The wrinkled, long-eared visag.. more
Oct 2, 2013 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Lovecraft Anthology: Volume II (Abrams), ed. by Dan Lockwood
Fans of H.P. Lovecraft will recognize the author’s face in Paul Peart-Smith’s illustrations for “He,” a story drawn from the horror master’s unhappy sojourn in New York. Volume II in the project of transforming Lovecraft’s... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Chinese Life (Abrams), by Li Kunwu and Philippe Otie
Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM David Luhrssen Books
Economix: How Our Economy Works (and Doesn't Work), in Words and Pictures (Abrams), by Michael Goodwin
Can the dismal science of economics be explicable to the average person—and fun? Well, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan won't find this comic book funny, since much of the humor is at the expense of the greed and irresponsibility he stands..... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Dark Knight from Beginning to End
<p> Even without the Colorado killing spree, <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em> would have been this summer's most talked about movie. But according to <em>The Art and Making of the Dark Knight Trilogy</em> (Abrams), the film wasn't part of director.. more
Jul 31, 2012 12:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Best of Enemies: A History of US and Middle East Relations, Part One: 1783-1953 (Abrams), by Jean-Pierre Filiu and David B.
History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Melissa Czarnik w/ Kid Millions, Kid Cut Up and DJ Deadbeat
Melissa Czarnik's first forays with rap were freestyling at high school and college parties, where she'd sometimes do battle with unwitting male opponents when one of their boasts struck her as overly misogynistic, but these days Czarnik's ... more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crocus Restaurant Taps Into Milwaukee’s Polish Heritage
Don’t be fooled by the outside of Crocus’ 13th Streetlocation: The forbidding exterior gives way to a warm interior. Crocus offers abar at the entrance and two dining rooms, though one is used mainly for specialevents. Décor consi,Dinin more
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments