 A newcoffee table book, Star Wars Art: Concepts (published by Abrams), shows that many familiarimages from the franchise took life as pen and magic marker drawings (andlater, on digital programs). The wrinkled, long-eared visag.. more

Oct 2, 2013 3:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

Fans of H.P. Lovecraft will recognize the author’s face in Paul Peart-Smith’s illustrations for “He,” a story drawn from the horror master’s unhappy sojourn in New York. Volume II in the project of transforming Lovecraft’s... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:43 PM Books

Chinese dissident artists get all the press in the West, and Li Kunwu is not among their ranks. Now a Communist Party arts administrator, he grew up during the hateful Cultural Revolution of the 1960s... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:38 PM Books

Can the dismal science of economics be explicable to the average person—and fun? Well, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan won't find this comic book funny, since much of the humor is at the expense of the greed and irresponsibility he stands..... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Books

<p> Even without the Colorado killing spree, <em>The Dark Knight Rises</em> would have been this summer's most talked about movie. But according to <em>The Art and Making of the Dark Knight Trilogy</em> (Abrams), the film wasn't part of director.. more

Jul 31, 2012 12:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

History told as a graphic novel is nothing new, but Best of Enemies is a singular accomplishment, packing episodes little known and less understood into striking black-and-white frames crowded with imagery and ideas. The imaginative landsca... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Melissa Czarnik's first forays with rap were freestyling at high school and college parties, where she'd sometimes do battle with unwitting male opponents when one of their boasts struck her as overly misogynistic, but these days Czarnik's ... more

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Don’t be fooled by the outside of Crocus’ 13th Streetlocation: The forbidding exterior gives way to a warm interior. Crocus offers abar at the entrance and two dining rooms, though one is used mainly for specialevents. Décor consi,Dinin more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

