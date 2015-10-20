Absinthe
Four Classic Horror Shorts with Off the Wall
France's Grand Guignol Theatre was insanely prolific. in its 65 year history, it produced over 1,000 different plays. It’s difficult to imagine that kind of output from any modern theater company but then . . . Grand Guignol predated TV, fea.. more
Oct 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sam Llanas
The live solo album by Sam Llanas, front man for The BoDeans, is about as low key an affair as can be. From almost distractingly plain packaging to the lack of mention of the venues where the album was recorded, it’s as if Llanas doesn’t wa... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:12 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Sammy Goes Solo
An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature 1 Comments
The Forbidden Nectar of Absinthe
Absinthe more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview 1 Comments