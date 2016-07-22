RSS

Absolutely Fabulous The Movie

absolutelyfabulous.jpg.jpe

Television shows have oftenserved as fodder for Hollywood producers seeking a storyline and cast ofcharacters on the strength of name recognition. However, it’s not a formulathat usually turns into box-office gold. For every.. more

Jul 22, 2016 12:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

startrekbeyond.jpg.jpe

Though a tad older and a smidge wider, Edina and Patsy (Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley) are still perpetually drunk and apt to make fools of themselves—themes that make for much of the plot and the humor in Absolutely Fabulous: The Mov... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:23 PM Film Clips

blogimage12957.jpe

The strange case of Valerie Plame was one of the most memorable episodes in the unraveling of President Bush’s Iraq strategy. Plame, a model-gorgeous secret agent, was exposed as a CIA operative by right-wing columnist Robert Novak after Vi... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES