Absolutely Fabulous The Movie
Absolutely, Fabulously Catty
Television shows have oftenserved as fodder for Hollywood producers seeking a storyline and cast ofcharacters on the strength of name recognition. However, it’s not a formulathat usually turns into box-office gold. For every.. more
Jul 22, 2016
Film Clips 7.21
Though a tad older and a smidge wider, Edina and Patsy (Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley) are still perpetually drunk and apt to make fools of themselves—themes that make for much of the plot and the humor in Absolutely Fabulous: The Mov... more
Jul 19, 2016
Fair Game
The strange case of Valerie Plame was one of the most memorable episodes in the unraveling of President Bush’s Iraq strategy. Plame, a model-gorgeous secret agent, was exposed as a CIA operative by right-wing columnist Robert Novak after Vi... more
Nov 16, 2010