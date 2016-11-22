RSS

Absolutely

musicgateway_gauss_byericrisser.jpg.jpe

The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Music Feature

Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more

Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Concert Reviews

onmusic_outside.jpg.jpe

Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM On Music

twim_cirque_(russianswingsphotocreditrickdiamond).jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond

This Week in Milwaukee features events including Cirque Du Soleil’s Varekai at the Bradley Center, Bye Bye Liver’s Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2014 at BBC, Mad Planet’s Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with Fresh Cut Collective, and The Sleighriders... more

Dec 16, 2014 9:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

absolutely cannot find.jpg.jpe

Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

absolutely unwound.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.In a lot of ways, Milwaukee's Absolutely stand out from of their peers,Music Feature more

May 23, 2014 11:18 AM Music Feature

music.jpg.jpe

There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Music Feature

the men.jpg.jpe

The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more

Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Concert Reviews

pontiak.jpg.jpe

Rock shows will often either offer bands featuring up-beat, hook-laden songs with oft-repeated choruses or terser groups that divulge chaotic, unnerving, dissonant dirges. The most captivating bills,Concert Reviews more

Feb 24, 2014 9:51 AM Concert Reviews

absolutely milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Some welcome news from the Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely: They aren't breaking up after all. Earlier this month the group announced that their show with Joan of Arc Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Cactus Club would be their final show, but it turns out t.. more

Sep 25, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage7899.jpe

The Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely swung by the University of Minnesota\'s student station Radio K last month, where they played three songs, &quot;Denim on Denim,&quot; from their 2011 debut <em>Learns To Love Mistakes</em>, and a couple of new o.. more

Feb 3, 2012 4:30 PM On Music

blogimage15168.jpe

All emergent musicians know that the process of creating an album is littered with obstacles, hitches and other assorted impediments to progress, but many also realize that those mistakes become the character of the music, inspiring innovat... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6668.jpe

I hear a bit of early Unwound in Learns to Love Mistakes, the debut full-length from the Milwaukee trio Absolutely, but I hear a little bit of early Unwound in pretty much every post-hardcore album I love, so perhaps it's best to take that compari.. more

Mar 24, 2011 7:48 PM On Music

blogimage11219.jpe

Milwaukee’s annual LGBT celebration PrideFest places an emphasis on music and entertainment over parades and politics, booking entertainment lineups to rival those of any pride event in the country. Tonight the weekend-long festival comes more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10555.jpe

Anticon Records is still best known as a hip-hop label, but there’s nary a trace of hip-hop in the label’s longtime recording artist Dosh, an ambient multi-instrumentalist from Minneapolis. Dosh’s 2008 album Wolves and Wishes more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9575.jpe

The menu is Mexican with a bit of Tex. The flavors are conservative as far ashot peppers go, but they also can be rich and inviting—call this NorthShore-Mex cuisine. A prime example is the salsa, which not only arrives warmand often with a ... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage7899.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep opens its main stage season strongly this week, with what could potentially be its best comedy production of 2009/2010, the Jeffery Hatcher play The Government Inspector. Nikolai Gogol conceived the story based on literary... more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I like to know what I'm drinking. One nice thing about American wines is that they're that ,The Naked Vine more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES