Absolutely
Gauss Blur The Boundaries Between Punk and Pop
The latest LP from the Milwaukee septet Gauss is an exhilarating blur of punk, math-rock and indie-pop. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:27 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Animal Lover w/ Absolutely and Gauss @ Cactus Club
Two spirited Milwaukee bands joined Minneapolis noise-rockers Animal Lovers for a rewarding, if under-attended, Cactus Club show. more
Sep 22, 2016 6:33 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
Stream Six Lost Songs From the Milwaukee Punk Band Outside
Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Absolutely's Shadowy Sophomore Album, "Cannot Find"
Aug 11, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Influenced: Absolutely's George Anachev on Unwound's Perfect Imperfections
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.In a lot of ways, Milwaukee's Absolutely stand out from of their peers,Music Feature more
May 23, 2014 11:18 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
A New Home for Howl Street, Bay View’s Busiest Recording Studio
There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
The Men w/ Absolutely and Midnight Reruns @ Cactus Club
The Men’s approach to music favors growth and movement, reflecting an aversion to the stagnation that could so easily trouble a lesser band. The band’s early releases offer a post-punk squall,,Concert Reviews more
Apr 14, 2014 11:49 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Pontiak w/ Absolutely and WORK @ Riverwest Public House
Rock shows will often either offer bands featuring up-beat, hook-laden songs with oft-repeated choruses or terser groups that divulge chaotic, unnerving, dissonant dirges. The most captivating bills,Concert Reviews more
Feb 24, 2014 9:51 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Absolutely Is Not Breaking Up
Some welcome news from the Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely: They aren't breaking up after all. Earlier this month the group announced that their show with Joan of Arc Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Cactus Club would be their final show, but it turns out t.. more
Sep 25, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Absolutely Debut New Songs on Minneapolis Radio
The Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely swung by the University of Minnesota\'s student station Radio K last month, where they played three songs, "Denim on Denim," from their 2011 debut <em>Learns To Love Mistakes</em>, and a couple of new o.. more
Feb 3, 2012 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Absolutely Embrace Imperfections
All emergent musicians know that the process of creating an album is littered with obstacles, hitches and other assorted impediments to progress, but many also realize that those mistakes become the character of the music, inspiring innovat... more
Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Jennifer Zahn Music Feature
Stream Absolutely's "Learns to Love Mistakes"
I hear a bit of early Unwound in Learns to Love Mistakes, the debut full-length from the Milwaukee trio Absolutely, but I hear a little bit of early Unwound in pretty much every post-hardcore album I love, so perhaps it's best to take that compari.. more
Mar 24, 2011 7:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
El Guapo’s Winning Makeover in Whitefish Bay
The menu is Mexican with a bit of Tex. The flavors are conservative as far ashot peppers go, but they also can be rich and inviting—call this NorthShore-Mex cuisine. A prime example is the salsa, which not only arrives warmand often with a ... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Government Inspector
The Milwaukee Rep opens its main stage season strongly this week, with what could potentially be its best comedy production of 2009/2010, the Jeffery Hatcher play The Government Inspector. Nikolai Gogol conceived the story based on literary... more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Conundrum Conundrum.
I like to know what I'm drinking. One nice thing about American wines is that they're that ,The Naked Vine more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink