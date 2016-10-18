RSS

Abstract Expressionism

Off the Cuff interview with Timothy Meyerring owner and artist at Timo Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:10 PM Off the Cuff

“Sam Francis: Master Printmaker,” an exhibit of works by American printmaker and painter Sam Francis, runs through March 20 at the Milwaukee Art Museum. It is the inaugural exhibit for the MAM’s new Bradley Family Gallery. more

Dec 29, 2015 8:00 PM Visual Arts

“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more

Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

For the 11th year Milwaukee’s downtown will be lit up this December by thousands of lights as part of the city’s annual holiday display, which includes dozens of light-animated characters and lit rooflines and wreaths distributed along Wisc... more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

