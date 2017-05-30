Abv Social
Milwaukee Pretzel Company Offers True Bavarian Pretzels
An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more
May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Café Grace’s Classic Bistro
Café Grace is just one component of a larger footprint of newer eateries at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. It is a quality take on the French bistro ethos. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:00 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
The Latest MKE Restaurant and Bar Openings
There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more
Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Gwen Gillen’s Sculpted Life
Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff