Abv Social

eatdrink_milwaukeepretzelco.jpg.jpe

An interview with Matt and Katie Wessel, owners of Milwaukee Pretzel Company, where some of our area’s finest Bavarian-style soft pretzels are made. more

May 30, 2017 2:49 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

diningout_cafegrace_b.jpg.jpe

Café Grace is just one component of a larger footprint of newer eateries at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. It is a quality take on the French bistro ethos. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:00 PM Dining Out

sangria.jpg.jpe

The Sangria Bar, Facebook

There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more

Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Brew City Booze

blogimage12832.jpe

Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more

Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

