joearpaiobygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more

Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM My LGBTQ POV

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

news1_rally.jpg.jpe

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.widea.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

newsobamacare.jpg.jpe

The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more

Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.jpg.jpe

Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM News Features 3 Comments

2345.jpg.jpe

If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more

Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Expresso 11 Comments

issue.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker, health care reform, ACA, Obamacare, Marquette Law School poll, Citizen Action of Wisconsin more

Aug 25, 2015 9:06 PM Expresso 30 Comments

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

This lawsuit never seemed to be logical to me, but King v.Burwell made it all the way up to the Supreme Court. Today, six of the nine justices affirmed thatthe subsidies provided to low-income health care consumers in states that didn’tset up t.. more

Jun 25, 2015 3:08 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

issue_healthcare.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

If Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to run on his budget-crafting acumen—and show his billionaire donors that he’s an independent thinker—he would fully embrace the Affordable Care Act and scuttle his own version of health care reform. Wal... more

Feb 17, 2015 10:05 PM Expresso 4 Comments

issueoftheweek_focusonkids.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s inauguration highlighted his concern for children. The Shepherd Express highlights policies that he should adopt, including raising the minimum wage, implementing background checks on all gun purchases, suppor... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:10 PM Expresso 13 Comments

economic-growth.jpg.jpe

Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more

Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Expresso 15 Comments

130708195033-pocan-voting-booths-story-top.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more

Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM News Features 10 Comments

131007_mary_burke_ap_328.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Sep 30, 2014 8:01 PM News Features 8 Comments

130517_paul_ryan_ap_605.jpg.jpe

No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more

Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

obama mke.jpg.jpe

Sep 2, 2014 6:41 PM Daily Dose

