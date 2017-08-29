Aca
It's Time to Mobilize Milwaukee's LGBTQs
Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more
Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Who is the Second Most Dangerous Politician in America?
Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more
Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Why Paul Ryan is Rushing to Repeal Obamacare
Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
The Looming Train Wreck Over Health Care
Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Wanted: More Help with Substance Abuse
Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare: Reining in Prescription Drug Costs
As more and more Wisconsinites are seeing rising drug costs, it is clear we must go beyond Obamacare and rein in the cost of prescription drugs. more
Nov 3, 2015 9:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 1 Comments
Wisconsin Could Create a Totally New Health Care Model
The good news is that we don’t have to wait for Congress to reform the ACA. Wisconsin could reform the state’s health care system by itself. more
Oct 27, 2015 10:29 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare: Negotiating for a Better Deal
Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Beyond Obamacare
Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM Kevin Kane News Features 3 Comments
One Reason Why Wisconsin Has Such High Health Insurance Rates
If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more
Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Scott Walker Proposes Another Disastrous Health Care ‘Reform’
Scott Walker, health care reform, ACA, Obamacare, Marquette Law School poll, Citizen Action of Wisconsin more
Aug 25, 2015 9:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 30 Comments
Supreme Court Hands Obama Another Victory
This lawsuit never seemed to be logical to me, but King v.Burwell made it all the way up to the Supreme Court. Today, six of the nine justices affirmed thatthe subsidies provided to low-income health care consumers in states that didn’tset up t.. more
Jun 25, 2015 3:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 10 Comments
Scott Walker Can Save UW by Embracing Obamacare
If Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to run on his budget-crafting acumen—and show his billionaire donors that he’s an independent thinker—he would fully embrace the Affordable Care Act and scuttle his own version of health care reform. Wal... more
Feb 17, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Yes, Gov. Walker—Let’s Focus on Kids
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s inauguration highlighted his concern for children. The Shepherd Express highlights policies that he should adopt, including raising the minimum wage, implementing background checks on all gun purchases, suppor... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
A Tale of Two States
Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Does Mary Burke ‘Unequivocally’ Support Obamacare?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Sep 30, 2014 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments
Paul Ryan’s Phony Plan to End Poverty
No one would ever seriously expect a right-wing Republican like Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to come up with any rational solutions about how to help people in poverty more
Sep 2, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee
Obama Pushes Popular Agenda Items in Milwaukee