In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more

Jul 18, 2017

The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more

Mar 21, 2017

Acacia Theatre presents A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium through Nov. 20. more

Nov 15, 2016

Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more

Aug 19, 2016

Laura Heise

Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more

Jul 13, 2016

In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more

Oct 13, 2015

As nice as it might be to be a character in a play, it isn’t easy. Sometimes things get off on the wrong foot right away. It’s never a good sign when your story starts off with a shipwreck. Sometimes you end up on some strange island with a twiste.. more

May 19, 2015

Photo Credit: Laura Heise

Mar 20, 2015

Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more

Dec 2, 2014

Using Jennifer Le Blanc’s recent award-winning adaptation, Acacia Theatre presents an engaging production of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. The script fluidly combines direct address and dialogue to keep the audience abreast of the characters’ l... more

Jul 16, 2014

Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more

Jul 9, 2014

Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more

Mar 5, 2014

Gerald Walker's upcoming album Target still doesn't have a release date, but today he released something that should tide fans over for at least a little a while: an 11-track mixtape Yesterday You Said Tomorrow . It's not clear whether the title i.. more

Feb 24, 2014

Rob Goodman is founder of Milwaukee’s First Stage. He recently came out of semi-retirement for a new project, Searching for David’s Heart, at Acacia Theatre. He sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss flowering trees, directorial itch and bol... more

Feb 18, 2014

Earlier this season, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Acacia Theatre looked at the Holocaust with the Rep's The Diary of Anne Frank, followed by Acacia's Irena's Vow. Both involved the terror of the concentration camps. more

Mar 14, 2013

  Irena Gut is one of those historical figures who suffered from a life shaped by circumstance. She and her life were defined by complicated events in Europe . . . Poland was invaded by Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939. a 21-year-old Polish.. more

Jul 31, 2012

 Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more

Apr 22, 2012

A French refugee is taken in by a pair of elderly sisters. She wants to show her thanks for them by cooking them a huge feast in honor of the 100th anniversary of their late father. It’s a really nice gesture and everything, but there’s a catch... more

Mar 7, 2012

Based on the story by Isak Dinesen, Babette’ Feast is a clever idea for an early 20th century drama. A French refugee finds herself amongst a group of people in a Norwegian religious community that has shunned all worldly pleasures. The French r.. more

Jan 4, 2012

Mary of Nazeereth probably had little idea growing up that her image (or images in her honor) would appear on candles . . . that she would be the inspiration for a small army of statues all over the world and . . . inevitably be etched into the .. more

Nov 25, 2011

