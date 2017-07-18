Acacia Theatre
Dorothy Day's Activism Explored in Acacia Theatre's 'This Other Love'
In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more
Jul 18, 2017 12:37 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments
Acacia Finds Common Ground in 'The Best of Enemies'
The saying, “truth is stranger than fiction" immediately comes to mind when considering the main characters in Acacia Theatre’s The Best of Enemies ... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:12 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Acacia Theatre's 'A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas' Keeps Things Simple
Acacia Theatre presents A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium through Nov. 20. more
Nov 15, 2016 3:37 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Auditions For BEST OF ENEMIES with Acacia
Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more
Aug 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I Do! (Acacia) I Do!
Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more
Jul 13, 2016 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Meeting of Great Minds
In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Opal Whiteley Musical with Acacia in July
As nice as it might be to be a character in a play, it isn’t easy. Sometimes things get off on the wrong foot right away. It’s never a good sign when your story starts off with a shipwreck. Sometimes you end up on some strange island with a twiste.. more
May 19, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bringing 'Great Expectations' to the Stage
Mar 20, 2015 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Austen’s Inquiries Still Sizzle
Using Jennifer Le Blanc’s recent award-winning adaptation, Acacia Theatre presents an engaging production of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. The script fluidly combines direct address and dialogue to keep the audience abreast of the characters’ l... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Persuasion’ in Mequon
Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Grief and Forgiveness From the Mouths of Babes
Acacia Theatre presents Cherie Bennett’s Searching for David’s Heart, winner of the Kennedy Center’s New Visions/New Voices award, in its Midwest premiere. The show features high production values, heartfelt performances and a deep yet una... more
Mar 5, 2014 11:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Milwaukee Theater Veteran Returns from Retirement
Rob Goodman is founder of Milwaukee’s First Stage. He recently came out of semi-retirement for a new project, Searching for David’s Heart, at Acacia Theatre. He sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss flowering trees, directorial itch and bol... more
Feb 18, 2014 9:04 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
‘The Man in the Glass Booth’
Earlier this season, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Acacia Theatre looked at the Holocaust with the Rep's The Diary of Anne Frank, followed by Acacia's Irena's Vow. Both involved the terror of the concentration camps. more
Mar 14, 2013 2:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Irena's Vow With Acacia
Irena Gut is one of those historical figures who suffered from a life shaped by circumstance. She and her life were defined by complicated events in Europe . . . Poland was invaded by Germany and the Soviet Union in 1939. a 21-year-old Polish.. more
Jul 31, 2012 3:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Further Auditions for Anne of Green Gables
Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more
Apr 22, 2012 2:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Acacia Brings ‘Feast’
A French refugee is taken in by a pair of elderly sisters. She wants to show her thanks for them by cooking them a huge feast in honor of the 100th anniversary of their late father. It’s a really nice gesture and everything, but there’s a catch... more
Mar 7, 2012 8:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Babette’s Feast Auditions
Based on the story by Isak Dinesen, Babette’ Feast is a clever idea for an early 20th century drama. A French refugee finds herself amongst a group of people in a Norwegian religious community that has shunned all worldly pleasures. The French r.. more
Jan 4, 2012 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
One Night Only: Mary of Nazareth
Mary of Nazeereth probably had little idea growing up that her image (or images in her honor) would appear on candles . . . that she would be the inspiration for a small army of statues all over the world and . . . inevitably be etched into the .. more
Nov 25, 2011 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater