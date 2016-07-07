RSS

Acap Players

One look at the title and I though, “Zeus, right? That’s Zeus.” Sure enough, Greece Lightning is about Zeus...and all of the rest of the gods on Mt. Olympus. They’re upset. There’s a bunch of unruly mortals at the base of the mountain that are .. more

Jul 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ACAP Players is a non-profit organization which encourages people with disabilities. Early next month the Adaptive Community Approach Program stages what should be a fascinating production of Shakespeare’s The Tempes.. more

Jun 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Chicago noise-rock trio Bear Claw doubles down on the bass, eschewing the usual guitar for twin bass guitars. The resulting assault recalls the mathy, tangled rhythms of Faraquet, but never at the expense of the by-the-throat more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more

Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

