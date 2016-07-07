Acap Players
Greece Lightning at Waukesha Civic Theatre
One look at the title and I though, “Zeus, right? That’s Zeus.” Sure enough, Greece Lightning is about Zeus...and all of the rest of the gods on Mt. Olympus. They’re upset. There’s a bunch of unruly mortals at the base of the mountain that are .. more
Jul 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Tempest with ACAP Players Early Next Month
Waukesha Civic Theatre’s ACAP Players is a non-profit organization which encourages people with disabilities. Early next month the Adaptive Community Approach Program stages what should be a fascinating production of Shakespeare’s The Tempes.. more
Jun 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bear Claw w/ Worrier and Revolush
The Chicago noise-rock trio Bear Claw doubles down on the bass, eschewing the usual guitar for twin bass guitars. The resulting assault recalls the mathy, tangled rhythms of Faraquet, but never at the expense of the by-the-throat more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee