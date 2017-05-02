Accordion
Alyssia Dominguez: Dance With Me
Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s �,Album Reviews more
May 2, 2017 1:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Kochanski’s Open Polka Jam Celebrates a Dying Tradition
Kochanski’s Wednesday night polka jams draw a spirited crowd of musicians—but one that won’t be around forever. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
World War II Drama In Racine
Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more
Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peony’s Authentic Chinese Food
Dimsum, the Chinese equivalent of tapas or small plates, makes for aunique dining experience. Larger restaurants boast cart service, withnumerous carts bearing a variety of items. One former Milwaukee,Dining Out more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Hal Rammel vs. Peter Woods
When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he fin more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Asobi Seksu Turns the Volume Down, Way Down
I hate when this happens: A band improves by leaps and bounds between albums, with the implied promise of even better things to come—and then doesn't deliver. The latest offenders are Asobi Seksu, the beauty-seeking New York shoegaze band that thr.. more
Feb 17, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Pabst Theater
In the increasingly rare moments that my grandfather remembers what I do for a living long enough to make conversation about it-I write about music, among other things, I tell him when he asks-he'll pose a follow-up question: "What's your favorite.. more
Aug 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
What's The Scenario?
Here's one that's been circulating around the music blogs, courtesy of Unkut.com: A raw, early version of A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" featuring a very different arrangement and unheard verses from Dres from Black Sheep and Posdnous from De L.. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Scarring Party
One of the most enticing curiosities on the Milwaukee music scene, The Scarring Party play old timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz; classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Althoug... more
Jun 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
La India Canela
La India Canela is a young woman whoplays accordion at supersonic speed, leaving the fast Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more
Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews