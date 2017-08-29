Aclu Of Wisconsin
Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that s... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
ACLU of Wisconsin's Chris Ott on the Threat to America's Democracy
The Shepherd Express interviews the ACLU of Wisconsin’s executive director Chris Ott, who shares his thoughts about the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, LGBTQ rights, immigration and the role of his organization in pr... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:52 PM Emily Patti News Features 2 Comments
Heroes of the Week: ACLU of Wisconsin Members and Staff
In nearly 90 years of existence, the ACLU of Wisconsin has obtained several resounding victories, such as the 2014 victory over Wisconsin’s constitutional ban on same-sex marriage. more
Jul 31, 2017 3:36 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Ending Wisconsin's Inexcusable Torture of Children
U.S. judges did the right thing by stepping in to protect abused inmates at Wisconsin juvenile detention centers. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:06 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
ACLU Sues Over MPD’s Racially Biased Traffic Stop Policy
“Since I’ve been living in Wisconsin I’ve gotten to a point where I’m always looking over my shoulder. There’s an anxiety when I go out and take a ride down the street." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Summer Sun Shines Bright on this Redhead
It’s hard to believe June is almost over. I don’t know about you, but I loved both days of summer this year. On the bright side Independence Day is just around the corner! more
Jun 25, 2014 1:32 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
A Bigger PrideFest, A Momentous Year
At this stunning moment in America for LGBT people and everyone who believes in equal rights, the theme of PrideFest 2014: Make Your Moment is at once a call to celebration and action more
Jun 4, 2014 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Scarring Party w/ Sleeping in the Aviary and Cartilage Party
Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee