Acoustic Guitar

The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Leon Redbone: Long Way From Home: Early Recordings (Third Man Records)
Leon Redbone was half a decade shy of fame when a Buffalo, N.Y, college radio station recorded a batch of his songs. It was 1972 and Redbone, wearing an old suit and a thrift store hat, was part of an,Album Reviews more
Jan 3, 2017 3:46 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Gary Nesta Pine: Revelations
Picking up from From Jahmaica to de World in 2013, Gary Nesta Pine once again delivers the excellent reggae songs that he has come to be known for with Revelations. Many of the songs deal with heavy and timely themes. more
Nov 1, 2016 1:38 PM Jack Fennimore Album Reviews
Ken Hatfield Sextet
Considered the poet laureate of the Harlem Renaissance, Langston Hughes drew on jazz and blues for rhyme, rhythm and words. His poetry is easily adapted for music and jazz guitarist Ken Hatfield heard the grooves more
Jan 24, 2013 1:02 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Peter Mulvey
After leavingMilwaukee for Boston in the mid-’90s, Peter Mulvey earned spare change Notes From Elsewhere, ,CD Reviews more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews