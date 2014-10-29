Acro-Cats
The Acro-Cats Are In Town
Thisweekend, Chicago’s Samantha Martin brings her cats to Milwaukee. She trainscats. Normal domestic cats. They do performances. In a way it’s kind of likewatching one, long cute cat video on YouTube only it’s live in person and thereare just... more
Oct 29, 2014 3:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Amazing Acro-Cats
I remember reading a theory that stated that the domestication of the house cat was something of an unspoken agreement between both parties. Humans didn’t mind cats hanging around because they killed vermin that made life difficult for people.. more
Aug 28, 2010 2:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Comedy, Performing Cats, Comedy
It could be construed by some as the last real weekend of summer. And as the theatre season begins to get into full swing, a few odd acts hit local stages. Here’s a look ahead at what’s happening this weekend:Thursday, August 26th:6:30pmThe A.. more
Aug 25, 2010 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Secret in Their Eyes
The Secret in Their Eyes opens with a memory in blurry gray hues of a couple parting from each other at a train station long ago. The Oscar-winning Best Foreign Language Film easily moves between then and now, the reflections of a strugglin... more
May 11, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Winter Mix Salad
Although winter often poses problems with obtaining fresh locally grown produce, Milwaukeeans are lucky to have Growing Power products available to them. Grown in greenhouses, winter produce is limited to tender,Just Cook It more
Mar 9, 2009 12:00 AM Richard Kerhin Eat/Drink 1 Comments
U2 Zoo
Now that Bono and the Edge are writing the score for the web-slinging Broadway musical Spider-Man, it’ll be interesting to see if the Milwaukee U2 tribute act U2 Zoo starts donning Spider-Man and Green Goblin costumes. The four-piece tribut... more
Mar 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee