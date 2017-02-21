RSS

Act 10

fightfor15.jpg.jpe

So many appalling actions aIt’s hard to imagine a worse nominee for secretary of Labor, but moments after Donald Trump realized Andrew Puzder couldn’t be confirmed his administration began floating the name of an even more absurd one: Scott... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:04 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

news walker iprimages flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more

Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

3809425.jpg.jpe

Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more

Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM News Features 20 Comments

news1_school.jpg.jpe

Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more

May 31, 2016 4:29 PM News 7 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more

May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

education.jpg.jpe

The highly regarded Public Policy Forum just released the final part of their major study, “Help Wanted,” which analyzed the current labor market trends in education and the fact that teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming ra... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more

Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut, modern Republican conservatives believe in doing whatever the people who have all our money, drunk or sober, sane or insane, want them to do today. more

Jan 5, 2016 10:22 PM Taking Liberties 22 Comments

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio got it right when he said, “I’m not saying Scott Walker set out to destroy Wisconsin’s middle class. But if that were his mission, I can’t think of a damn thing he’d done differently.” Walker has ruined Wisc... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:44 PM Expresso 21 Comments

news_act10.jpg.jpe

Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more

Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Expresso 48 Comments

Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Taking Liberties 56 Comments

obama.jpg.jpe

President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more

Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Expresso 3 Comments

wi-supreme-court.jpg.jpe

Jul 31, 2014 3:26 PM Daily Dose

800px-wisconsin_state_capitol_pillars.jpg.jpe

Jul 15, 2014 7:45 PM Daily Dose

empty-school-building.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in transition—again.Gregory Thornton, who led the district during the tumult over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 and his more

Jun 4, 2014 2:23 AM News Features 1 Comments

131007_mary_burke_ap_328.jpg.jpe

With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more

Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM News Features

moneh.jpg.jpe

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

r-scott-walker-large570.jpg.jpe

Mar 25, 2014 7:18 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news_1.jpg.jpe

In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more

Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM News Features

abele+perv.jpg.jpe

We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more

Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Expresso

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES