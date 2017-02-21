Act 10
Dodging Two Outrageous Threats to Workers
So many appalling actions aIt’s hard to imagine a worse nominee for secretary of Labor, but moments after Donald Trump realized Andrew Puzder couldn’t be confirmed his administration began floating the name of an even more absurd one: Scott... more
Feb 21, 2017 5:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Is Walker’s K-12 Promise Too Good To Be True?
Gov. Scott Walker’s K-12 budget “moves the state away from the commitment to provide more assistance to districts with less capacity to boost local property tax revenues.” more
Feb 14, 2017 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Why Are Small-Town Wisconsinites So Angry?
Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more
Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 20 Comments
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
Standing Up for Ourselves
With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more
May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Can We Save Our Education System?
The highly regarded Public Policy Forum just released the final part of their major study, “Help Wanted,” which analyzed the current labor market trends in education and the fact that teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming ra... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
With Chris Larson Win, Progressives Rock the Primary Vote
It was supposed to be a sleepy,low-turnout election with few headline-making races, but yesterday’s primary electionprovided a shot in the arm for the state’s progressives and just might be thetipping point at which Wisconsin recaptures its san.. more
Feb 17, 2016 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 13 Comments
The Twisted New Republican Conservatism
To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut, modern Republican conservatives believe in doing whatever the people who have all our money, drunk or sober, sane or insane, want them to do today. more
Jan 5, 2016 10:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 22 Comments
Scott Walker Wrecked Wisconsin’s Economy
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio got it right when he said, “I’m not saying Scott Walker set out to destroy Wisconsin’s middle class. But if that were his mission, I can’t think of a damn thing he’d done differently.” Walker has ruined Wisc... more
Apr 28, 2015 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 21 Comments
Walker’s Act 10 Is Wreaking Havoc in the Workplace
Most Wisconsinites know that Gov. Scott Walker’s controversial Act 10 increased the amount of wages that public employees must contribute to their health insurance and pensions. But Act 10 also radically altered protections for public emplo... more
Apr 21, 2015 9:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 48 Comments
Republican Serial Killers on the Loose
Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 56 Comments
Obama’s Optimistic But Wisconsin Is Still Struggling
President Barack Obama told about 6,000 enthusiastic union members and their families at Milwaukee’s Laborfest about his optimism about the future. It wasn’t about more
Sep 2, 2014 7:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
First Reactions to Today’s Big Supreme Court Rulings on Act 10, Voter ID and Domestic Partnership Registry
Jul 31, 2014 3:26 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Assembly District 16 Democratic Candidates Dent v. Young
Jul 15, 2014 7:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Board President Michael Bonds on MPS in Transition
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in transition—again.Gregory Thornton, who led the district during the tumult over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 and his more
Jun 4, 2014 2:23 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Democratic Candidate for Governor Mary Burke Makes Her Case
With a little more than six months left in the race for Wisconsin governor, Democratic candidate Mary Burke has been crisscrossing the state to introduce herself and her plan to turn around more
Apr 30, 2014 1:10 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Wisconsin's Place in the Koch Brothers' and Bradley Foundation's Right-Wing Web
The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more
Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
What Scott Walker’s Dismal Book Sales Say About His Political Future
Mar 25, 2014 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Republicans Come to Abele’s Rescue Again
We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more
Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso