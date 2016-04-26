RSS

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 4 Comments

Republicans in the state Legislature gave Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unprecedented power when they enacted Act 14 in 2013, which stripped away much of the board’s power and concentrated it in the hands of Abele. Now, the board i... more

Sep 16, 2015 12:25 AM News Features 3 Comments

Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state’s open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele’s private playgroun... more

Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM News Features 12 Comments

Alot of folks breathed a sigh of relief when the recent JSarticle predicted that the Darling/KooyengaMPS takeover plan faced an uphill battle because key Republican Sen. LutherOlsen, chair of the education committee, isn’t on board.Well,Ols.. more

May 15, 2015 6:03 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

Milwaukee County government is in a state of upheaval right now, thanks to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14, which greatly diminished the role of the Milwaukee County more

Oct 29, 2014 12:42 PM News Features

On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more

Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM News Features

Did Scott Walker aim to blow up Milwaukee County government at the same time he was leading it?Last week, a judge released files created on computers seized from more

Aug 12, 2014 4:25 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more

May 21, 2014 2:37 AM News Features

Was it good for you? The Milwaukee Countysupervisor pay referendum passed by a huge margin. Oh, you thought it could bedefeated? Believe me, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele didn’t invest hisdad’s money in this so that it would fail. No.. more

Apr 2, 2014 4:30 PM Daily Dose

The title says itall. It’s Election Day, so make your voice heard and head out to the polls.They’re open until 8 p.m., and you get that awesome sticker when you’ve castyour ballot. You can find yourpolling place and sample ballot on the Gove.. more

Apr 1, 2014 5:24 PM Daily Dose

Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Daily Dose

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Expresso

Has Milwaukee County Supervisor David Cullen declared war on County Executive Chris Abele’s top appointees? more

Nov 15, 2013 4:12 PM Expresso

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele started something really ugly when he conspired with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to destroy the power more

Nov 6, 2013 2:30 AM Taking Liberties

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more

Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM News Features

We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more

Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Expresso

