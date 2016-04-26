Act 14
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Chris Larson on Why He’s Running for Milwaukee County Executive
State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
Milwaukee County Supervisors Question Abele’s Power
Republicans in the state Legislature gave Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unprecedented power when they enacted Act 14 in 2013, which stripped away much of the board’s power and concentrated it in the hands of Abele. Now, the board i... more
Sep 16, 2015 12:25 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
GOP Legislators Offered to Make Abele Emperor of Milwaukee County
Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state’s open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele’s private playgroun... more
Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
MPS Takeover Plan Could Still Happen
Alot of folks breathed a sigh of relief when the recent JSarticle predicted that the Darling/KooyengaMPS takeover plan faced an uphill battle because key Republican Sen. LutherOlsen, chair of the education committee, isn’t on board.Well,Ols.. more
May 15, 2015 6:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
Support Charlie Fox for Milwaukee County Supervisor
Milwaukee County government is in a state of upheaval right now, thanks to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14, which greatly diminished the role of the Milwaukee County more
Oct 29, 2014 12:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker’s and Abele’s Radical Plans to Blow Up County Government
Did Scott Walker aim to blow up Milwaukee County government at the same time he was leading it?Last week, a judge released files created on computers seized from more
Aug 12, 2014 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: MPS
Last night, in adiscussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” conservativegazillionaire Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next target is theMilwaukee Public Schools. Responding to aquestion about whether he or fell.. more
May 16, 2014 4:35 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Thoughts On Yesterday’s Election
Was it good for you? The Milwaukee Countysupervisor pay referendum passed by a huge margin. Oh, you thought it could bedefeated? Believe me, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele didn’t invest hisdad’s money in this so that it would fail. No.. more
Apr 2, 2014 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
It’s Election Day. Vote. Polls Are Open Until 8 p.m.
The title says itall. It’s Election Day, so make your voice heard and head out to the polls.They’re open until 8 p.m., and you get that awesome sticker when you’ve castyour ballot. You can find yourpolling place and sample ballot on the Gove.. more
Apr 1, 2014 5:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Bus Contract Shows Why the Abele Administration Needs Oversight
Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Abele Goes to Bat for His Top Bureaucrats’ Salaries
Has Milwaukee County Supervisor David Cullen declared war on County Executive Chris Abele’s top appointees? more
Nov 15, 2013 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee County Budget Conflicts
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele started something really ugly when he conspired with Gov. Scott Walker and Republican legislators to destroy the power more
Nov 6, 2013 2:30 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Milwaukee County Moves to Regulate Taxicabs
The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 14-4 to begin working to take over the city’s taxicab regulations, which created a taxicab monopoly and were declared unconstitutional more
Oct 2, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Privatization Plan
We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more
Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso