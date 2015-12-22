In Acting Shakespeare
From Murder Onstage to Murder on the Page
Actor, playwright, children’s author and volunteer EMT James DeVita discusses his debut adult novel, A Winsome Murder: a “cheap crime paperback novel” formula hoisted into a Shakespeare-haunted, blood-adorned whodunit. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:31 PM Kevin Lynch Off the Cuff
In Acting Shakespeare for Free
James DeVita's take on In Acting Shakespeare has toured around quite a few stages in the recent past. The personalized adaptation of Sir Ian McKellen's story of a man trying to relate to the stage through Shakespeare is captivating in any venu.. more
Apr 19, 2012 11:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Acting Shakespeare
As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakespeare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more
Apr 17, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hanging Out Backstage Onstage With James DeVita
As the Milwaukee Rep’s Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further sout.. more
Mar 26, 2011 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jim DeVita Talks Acting, Shakespeare
American Players Theatre in Spring Green will inaugurate the Touchstone Theatre, its new i In Acting Shakespeare ,Off the Cuff more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Off the Cuff 1 Comments