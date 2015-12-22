RSS

In Acting Shakespeare

offthecuff_jimdevita_(courtesyofbradenmoran).jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Braden Moran

Actor, playwright, children’s author and volunteer EMT James DeVita discusses his debut adult novel, A Winsome Murder: a “cheap crime paperback novel” formula hoisted into a Shakespeare-haunted, blood-adorned whodunit. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:31 PM Off the Cuff

 James DeVita's take on In Acting Shakespeare  has toured around quite a few stages in the recent past. The personalized adaptation of Sir Ian McKellen's story of a man trying to relate to the stage through Shakespeare is captivating in any venu.. more

Apr 19, 2012 11:28 AM Theater

blogimage14520.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakespeare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14505.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakespeare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14497.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14439.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14419.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks... more

Apr 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14406.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14383.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14361.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14356.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14348.jpe

As the Milwaukee Rep's Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks more

Apr 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As the Milwaukee Rep’s Bomb-itty Of Errors brings a Shakesepare/old-school hip-hop fusion to the stage of the Stackner Cabaret, Renaissance Theaterworks presents another tribute to the playwright to a much smaller stage a few blocks further sout.. more

Mar 26, 2011 6:08 PM Theater

blogimage8168.jpe

AsAll Hallows’ Eve draws near and the act of downing ungodly amounts ofcandy is considered socially acceptable, it’s time to find what lies atthe center of the ubiquito,Eat/Drink more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

The legendary classic rockers, whose music defined an era, "Nights in White Satin", "Tuesday Afternoon", return to the Riverside stage. The Moody Blues will perform at the Riversi,Promotions more

Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage7105.jpe

American Players Theatre in Spring Green will inaugurate the Touchstone Theatre, its new i In Acting Shakespeare ,Off the Cuff more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES