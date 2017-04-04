RSS

Activism

The energy around Milwaukee’s Black Lives Matter is abundant, organizers say. The resources to capitalize on that energy, less so. more

Apr 4, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 3 Comments

After a sales slump, the Riverwest Public House has made a proactive plea to the community. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:32 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Folk legend Joan Baez reflects on her long history of activism. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:13 PM Music Feature

With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more

May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Visual Arts

President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more

Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM News Features

Last week, I led a lunchtime discussion at UW-Milwaukee for students who are interested in becoming sexuality educators. I get questions about this whenever I do a workshop on a college more

Nov 16, 2012 2:19 PM Sexpress

­­­­Hip-hop is cluttered with aging '90s rappers clinging to their old styles under the stubborn assumption that repeating past glories is somehow more noble than legitimizing modern rap forms. Almost all of these rappers suffer from diminishing r.. more

Apr 19, 2011 8:28 PM On Music

With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There will be a lot written here about the US Women's hockey team that will be competing in the Olympics in 2010. The team is coached by Badger women's coach Mark Johnson, who took a year hiatus to do so, and also has a eight current and former Ba.. more

Sep 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Frank Sinatra and Jack Lemmon were buried in Jack Taylor suits. More importantly, they lived in the bespoke clothes crafted by the tailor to the stars—as did Cary Grant, Joe Louis, Glen Ford, Dean Martin, Robert Mitchum and the Duke of Windsor. A.. more

May 6, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

One way to think about the development of movies is to imagine a history of how filmmakers have tried to make motion pictures more real. Early movies not only lacked sound and color (live musical accompaniment and hand tinting aside), they tended.. more

Apr 6, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The 1980s civil war between Contras and Sandinistas was only America's most recent intervention in Nicaragua. In the 1850s an American called William Walker, backed by a small army of adventurers, made h,Books more

Nov 3, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, a daily pow-wow competition and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It’s time again to give peace a chance. The annual “Peace Through Music: The Music of John Lennon” benefit, held tonight at 7 p.m. at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, raises funds for the ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

