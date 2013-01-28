RSS

Actress

film.jpg.jpe

Amour opens as firemen force the door of a once-elegant Paris apartment, covering their noses against the smell of death. They find one of the occupants, the octogenarian Anne, laid out on her bed, hands folded peacefully more

Jan 28, 2013 12:37 AM Film Reviews

  Here are the final moments of the interview with local actres Ruth Arnell,in which she talks about acting in Milwaukee and YouTube . . .   ACTING, MILWAUKEE AND SUCH . . .   Me: So what are our ambitions as far as being an actres.. more

Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Finessing the Finances:The Business of Being a Struggling ActressThe Ruth Arnell Interview Pt. 4 In this, the penultimate part of the Ruth Arnell interview, Ruth talks about the problems of getting work as an actress while finding and maintai.. more

Jan 8, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

A Talk With Actress Ruth Arnell Part 2: The Nearly Lost YearorLos Angeles Is A Beautiful Woman Covered in Gum Wrappers In The second part of my interview with rising actress Ruth Arnell, she discusses early experience in theatre and the bri.. more

Jan 6, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage2350.jpe

Carrie,Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha are four years older than they were when th Sex and the City ,Film more

Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage2334.jpe

Fresh off two home series without a day off, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a third one tonight when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks at a 7:05 p.m. Miller Park game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2322.jpe

Milwaukee’s troubled indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, continues its rocky debut season tonight with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against the Saginaw Sting at the U.S. Cellular Arena. So far the team i,Today in Milwaukee more

May 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2310.jpe

The ever-busy “Saturday Night Live” and “SCTV” alum Martin Short does a one-off show at the Pabst Theater tonight at 8 p.m. The program will feature a mix of sketches and songs, and,Today in Milwaukee more

May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES