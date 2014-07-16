RSS
Adam Duritz
Adam Duritz Acknowledges the Limitations of Songwriting
Adam Duritz knows Aaron Rodgers. Sure, the Counting Crows frontman wrote the alternative soundtrack to your mid-’90s break-ups. Sure, his Sideshow Bob more
Jul 16, 2014 12:28 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Phox's Blissfully Codependent Folk-Pop
Monica Martin is setting goals for herself. She’s never had to do this before.“I had some small dreams, like owning a hearse,” said Martin, the soul-singer-voiced front of the Wisconsinite ps,Music Feature more
Dec 24, 2013 11:02 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Field Report's Moment
In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
