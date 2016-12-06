RSS

Adam Estes

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Holiday Hell is a crazy comedy by Anthony Wood and Mondy Carter currently in production by In Tandem Theatre, with stage direction by Chris Flieller and musical direction by David Bonofiglio. Holiday Hell guarantees outrageous fun and a sli... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:54 PM Theater

story of my life.jpg.jpe

It’s a musical written on an extremely small canvas. Just two guys. Milwaukee Opera Theatre will present it on the smallest possible stage: a bookstore on Downer Avenue. Billed as a “love story about friendship,” The Story of My Life is.. more

Nov 14, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

It’s the ’60s and a crooner boy band—The Plaids—are on their way to their first big show. However, fate has a strange way of intervening when a school bus full of more

Nov 6, 2013 2:33 AM Theater

A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more

May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Theater

From the "Questions People Ask at the Tool Shed" files: This week, we had a customer query us about the different functions a sponge can perform in the vagina. Yes! In addition to serving as a household cleaning tool, sponges can also preve... more

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

  The only thing worse than apolitician without any vision is one who cl Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES