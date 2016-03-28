Adam Gwon
Two Interesting Pairs in Brief Music on the Small Stage
Ordinary Days could be anywhere. The set by Scenic Designer Burt Gross is simple and elegant with functional pieces that suggest the skyline of a major city. There are specific references in the script that firmly set the show in New York City.. more
Mar 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ordinary Days Opens Late This Month
New York has become a symbol in ways that might not have been previously anticipated. The bewildering social difficulties in a “city that never sleeps,” have grown from a metropolitan condition to the condition of life in a modern world of .. more
Mar 12, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Satellite Crepes
The solar-powered Satellite Crepes cart can be spotted orbiting around the city of Milwaukee, stopping at lunch, dinner and bar time to serve the hungry hordes on the campuses of local universities, at community gatherings and outside crowd... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Wicked Whiskey Weekend
Whiskey Bar is throwing the ultimate bash this Halloween! The three-night extravaganza takes place October 28-30, 2010. Thursday includes a Pumpkin Carving Contest, the winner gets either a year supply of Miller Lite or Jack Daniels! Plus, ... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE