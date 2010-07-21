Adam Lovinus
Langhorne Slim Finds Where He Belongs
Singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim found time during a month off from his relentless touring schedule to finally throw down some roots, moving into a home in Portland, Ore., where he and his girlfriend will enjoy time away from his life on th... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Holly Golightly Makes the Case for Stagnancy
Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Jazz in the Park Kicks Off With The Bad Plus
Jazz in the Park kicks off its 20th anniversary season at Cathedral Square on Thursday, June 3, with one of the concert series’ more exciting headliners, the New York City avant-garde piano trio The Bad Plus.The Bad Plus thrashed its way in... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
The Edge of Classical
Bringing the feel of old Turner Hall back to life is Sofia Gubaidulina's Witty Walt Witty Waltzing ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Classical Music 1 Comments