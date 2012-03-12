Adam Rapp
One Man. Two Deaths
Soulstice Theatre continues its season this month with the regional premiere of Adam Rapp’s Nocturne. The author of Red Light Winter delves into questions of death. Jason Thompson plays this one mostly in monologue as he plays a struggling auth.. more
Mar 12, 2012 1:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Soulstice’s Latest to benefit Children’s Hospital’s Bereavement Program
The subject of infant mortality has been the focus of a great deal of concern in Milwaukee. And while it’s very, very, very important to focus on the importance of avoiding careless infant death, the problems of parents dealing with the loss o.. more
Mar 6, 2012 6:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Returning To Winter
Adam Rapp’s drama Red Light Winter returns to the stage of the Alchemist Theatre this montha return to a production which had its run tragically cut short due to a random act of violence against a member of its cast. Staged this time in winter, .. more
Jan 27, 2011 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Flawed But Provocative Red Light Winter
Adam Rapp’s Red Light Winter is a provocative exploration into the nature of human intimacy and theemotional end of sexuality. Though the plot is remarkably well constructed andthere are some really brilliant bits of dialogue, the play’s actio.. more
Jan 22, 2010 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Company
In the late 1960s, Chicago-born actor/playwright George Furth wrote a series of one-acts about modern relationships in which he wanted a single actress to play all of the female leads. Furth showed the scripts to Stephen Sondheim, who confe... more
Sep 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Aura of an Opera Star
Renée Fleming is one of the most glamorous and renowned opera stars in the world. Now at t Capriccio ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 28, 2009 12:00 AM Steve Spice Classical Music
Al Jarreau
Legendary Milwaukee-area jazz singer Al Jarreau returns home tonight for an 8 p.m. concert A Charlie Brown Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee