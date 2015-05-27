Adam Richman
Travel Channel Show to Feature Milwaukee’s Uber Tap Room Tonight
"Man Finds Food," a Travel Channel show starring Adam Richman of "Man v. Food" fame,will feature Milwaukee bar and restaurant UberTap Room on its episode airing tonight, May 27. This will be the third time Richman has brought one of his shows to.. more
May 27, 2015 5:35 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Adam Richman Will Visit Miller Park, Searching For Brewers "Superfans"
Jun 20, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Fahrenheit 451
The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rusted Root w/ Tom Fuller
Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on thei... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee