The documentary I Am Chris Farley features reminiscences by Adam Sandler, David Spade, Mike Myers, Christina Applegate and other stars who shared the spotlight with the rotund, double-chinned comic on “Saturday Night Live.” more
Aug 18, 2015 11:34 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 11-17
Bob Mould, Foster the People, Bay View Bash and more! more
Sep 11, 2014 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Film Clips: May 22
Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more
May 22, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
There Will be Boogie Nights
Jan 29, 2014 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sondre Lerche w/ JBM @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.
Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Funny People
Simmons is a top grossing, gross-out comedian, an instantly recognizable celebrity, sudden Punch-Drunk Love ,Film more
Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Funny People
The inner adult trapped inside Adam Sandler, struggling to be understood as serious or at least sympathetic, has surfaced before in movies as varied as Punch-Drunk Love and The Wedding Singer. In Funny People, Sandler plays George Simmons, a vers.. more
Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Why is Eugene Mirman Plugging Lake FM?
When 94.5 changed to Lake FM, a redundant, kitchen-sink format that litters Milwaukee's airwaves with additional classic rock, it felt like a big F-you to the city, so it's fitting, then, that the station's commercials literally flip Milwaukee the.. more
Jan 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Mountain Goats
Growing significantly since their beginnings in the early '90s as a lo-fi folk group that The Sunset Tree ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Don’t Mess with His Hair (You Don't Mess With the Zohan)
When a trained-to-kill Israeli commando switchesprofessions and becomes a You Don’t Mess With the ,Film more
Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments