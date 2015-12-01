RSS

Adam Scott

Upset by the gathering of his dysfunctional family for Christmas, young Max rejects the holiday—an act that incites the wrath of the punisher of misbehaving children straight out of Alpine folklore, Krampus. more

Dec 1, 2015 9:30 PM Film Clips

Photo credit: Steve Dietl (c) 2015 Paramount Pictures Corporation

In Hot Tub Time Machine 2, not everything has gone according to plan when Lou and fellow hot tub travelers Jacob, Nick and Adam (Clark Duke, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott taking over for the absent John Cusack) decide to take another stab a... more

Feb 20, 2015 4:35 PM Film Clips

By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

