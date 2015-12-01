RSS
Adam Scott
Film Clips 12.2.15
Upset by the gathering of his dysfunctional family for Christmas, young Max rejects the holiday—an act that incites the wrath of the punisher of misbehaving children straight out of Alpine folklore, Krampus. more
Dec 1, 2015 9:30 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
In Hot Tub Time Machine 2, not everything has gone according to plan when Lou and fellow hot tub travelers Jacob, Nick and Adam (Clark Duke, Craig Robinson and Adam Scott taking over for the absent John Cusack) decide to take another stab a... more
Feb 20, 2015 4:35 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Friends With Kids
By now, the romantic comedy staffed with young professionals and set in Manhattan has become a genre unto itself... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!