City’s Taxicab Cap Still Unconstitutional, But…
Milwaukee’s taxicabdrivers were happy with Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll’s decision today thatprevents the city from enforcing its taxicab permit cap because it's unconstitutional.But cabbies won’t be ableto apply for new permits just yet... more
May 30, 2013 5:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Judge Strikes a Blow to Sanfelippo Taxi Empire
The Sanfelippo family’s control of Milwaukee’s taxicab cartel may be over.In an oral decision delivered April 16, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jane Carroll found that the city’s strict cap on taxicab permits is unconstitutional. more
Apr 30, 2013 10:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Two Gallants: Refreshed, Renewed and Louder
Adam Stephens and Tyson Vogel are the musical equivalent of a buddy movie... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:21 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Joey’s Seafood & Grill Adds Charm to Brookfield
Though Joey’s is part ofa chain, it doesn’t really feel like one. What stands out most is theaffordable pricing, especially at lunchtime. Be in the mood for items like mahimahi, catfish, fish & chips and scallops, as this is not a pl,Dinin more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview