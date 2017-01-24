Adam Von Rothfelder
Podcast Highlights Milwaukee’s Most Interesting Characters
Off the Cuff interview with Richie Burke, founder and CEO of local digital marketing agency GoGeddit, after the launch of The GoGedders, a podcast featuring Burke interviewing prominent local entrepreneurs and community leaders. more
Jan 24, 2017 2:07 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Adam Von Rothfelder on Becoming ‘STRONG’
Photo by Sean LoveAdam Von Rothfelder began thinking about fitness early in life. Like many young boys, he became obsessed with superheroes andprofessional wrestlers because of their larger than life physiques. Unlike manyyoung boys, Adam Von Ro.. more
Apr 4, 2016 2:02 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Amund Dietzel: Milwaukee’s Tattooing Legend
Milwaukee has been home to a number of trailblazing artists, but none of them walked the line between obscurity and worldwide acclaim that Amund Dietzel did. When he began tattooing in 1907 it was an art form that existed on the periphery o... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 8 Comments