RSS

Adam Von Rothfelder

richieheadshot1.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview with Richie Burke, founder and CEO of local digital marketing agency GoGeddit, after the launch of The GoGedders, a podcast featuring Burke interviewing prominent local entrepreneurs and community leaders. more

Jan 24, 2017 2:07 PM Off the Cuff

adam_smaller[1].jpg.jpe

Photo by Sean LoveAdam Von Rothfelder began thinking about fitness early in life. Like many young boys, he became obsessed with superheroes andprofessional wrestlers because of their larger than life physiques. Unlike manyyoung boys, Adam Von Ro.. more

Apr 4, 2016 2:02 PM Around MKE

blogimage12648.jpe

Milwaukee has been home to a number of trailblazing artists, but none of them walked the line between obscurity and worldwide acclaim that Amund Dietzel did. When he began tattooing in 1907 it was an art form that existed on the periphery o... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 8 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES