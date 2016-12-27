Addiction
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Home Movies/Out on Digital 11.15
American holidays have become trying, especially family gatherings whose participants would rather not be together. It’s a subject for comedy, and has seldom been handled more provocatively than in Uncle Nick (2015). more
Nov 15, 2016 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Kicking the Habit
The early medical intervention advocated by former Congressman Patrick Kennedy is contrary to how we currently treat mental health or substance use disorders. Now, we wait until someone has entered “stage 4” of their illness, then wonder... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Addiction: The Sugar Drug & How to Kick Your Habit
Photo Courtesy Uwe Hermann, Flickr CCSugar can be found is 80% of all the food we eat morning,noon and night. (Really, take a look atyour labels and start tracking.) Nowonder it can be hard to successfully lose weight and steady blood pre.. more
Apr 13, 2016 4:28 PM Linda Kessler Health & Wellness 1 Comments
SALS Houses Staff and Volunteers
Founded in 2004 by Executive Director John Arneson, the nonprofit Sober Alternative Living Services (SALS) Houses sponsors five voluntary, non-institutional sober living houses that offer more
Sep 24, 2014 2:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Top New York Prosecutor Sheds Light on What Milwaukee Can Expect in the Growing Heroin and Painkiller Crisis
“America’s got a big taste for painkillers,” New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told the crowd assembled at last week’s regional symposium on heroin and opiate addiction more
Jun 10, 2014 10:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Meta House Staff and Volunteers
Founded by Meta Orth in 1963 as Our Home Foundation but known by residents as Meta House, this nonprofit offers treatment in lieu of jail time to women struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Meta House was one of the nation’s first sub... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Perils of Reform
There have always been good people working to improve our criminal justice system so that it saves and improves lives instead of damaging or destroying them.It’s a tough challenge because people entangled more
Sep 25, 2013 12:43 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Jason Mewes on Animation, Clerks 3 and Why Jay and Silent Bob Could Go to Mars
When Jason Mewes forged a friendship with Kevin Smith, he probably didn’t realize he was also entering into a career-defining partnership. The two have since collaborated in more than a dozen proj,A&E Feature more
May 15, 2013 11:36 AM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature
Blonde Redhead and Pantha Du Prince
For the most part, each Blonde Redhead album has been dreamier and less turbulent than the last—the New York group has reinvented itself several times over since its noisy 1995 debut—yet the group’s latest album, Penny Sparkle , is more
Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
When Is the Right Time?
When I was leading a workshop at a conference recently, I received the following question from a participant. “I have been with my boyfriend for one year. We are both virgins. We’re talking about having sex, but I’m not sure. How do more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress