RSS

Addie Blanchard

tumblr_ocufrsjvnh1vf0wldo1_1280.jpg.jpe

Nov 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

12342849_10208412172920726_8129433294370055151_n.jpg.jpe

Hellcat Amazons Comedy graphic

Hellcat Amazons. It’s the name of a collection of old pulp novel covers that was published a few years back. It’s also the name of an evening of comedy that suggests beauty and ferocity. A wise man once said that, “comedy is not pretty. x9.. more

Jan 4, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12359881_999093280112524_1065321058727723884_n.jpg.jpe

Killers at Karma

Chastity Washington headlines an evening of comedy this coming Friday at Karma Bar and Grill this Friday. Washington has considerable experience on the stage as a stand-up. Here she’s joined by local comics Addie Blanchard, David Rader, Jo.. more

Dec 17, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Tonight at 8 pm, Caste of Killers Comedy Collective presents a gallery comedy show Subjective. Place a group of stand-up comedy types in a gallery setting and things could get interesting. Sounds like a promising skewing of a traditional p.. more

Sep 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Scenic designer R.H. Graham’s set for the UW-Milwaukee production of Lovers’ Quarrels rendered the background in visuals that could be from the sketchbook of a classical master artist. In contrast to the precise sketches in black, white and... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12360.jpe

,Dining Out more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12319.jpe

Serj Tankian has pulled back from the ambitious but failed orchestral rock of Elect the Dead Symphony, but without returning to the serrated metal of System of a Down. With Imperfect Harmonies, the multi-instrumentalist and singer pushes in... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Alverno Presents 414-382-6044 alvernopresents.alverno.edu Pitman Theatre 3431 S. 39th St. ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

SOCIAL UPDATES