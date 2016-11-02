Addie Blanchard
ComedySportz Presents Political Comedy Daze Before Election
Nov 2, 2016
Hellcat Amazons Comedy at Frank’s Power Plant
Hellcat Amazons. It’s the name of a collection of old pulp novel covers that was published a few years back. It’s also the name of an evening of comedy that suggests beauty and ferocity. A wise man once said that, “comedy is not pretty. x9.. more
Jan 4, 2016
Killers at Karma on Friday Night
Chastity Washington headlines an evening of comedy this coming Friday at Karma Bar and Grill this Friday. Washington has considerable experience on the stage as a stand-up. Here she’s joined by local comics Addie Blanchard, David Rader, Jo.. more
Dec 17, 2015
Subjective Tonight with Caste of Killers
Tonight at 8 pm, Caste of Killers Comedy Collective presents a gallery comedy show Subjective. Place a group of stand-up comedy types in a gallery setting and things could get interesting. Sounds like a promising skewing of a traditional p.. more
Sep 11, 2015
No Argument: UWM Finds Success With ‘Lovers’ Quarrels’
Scenic designer R.H. Graham’s set for the UW-Milwaukee production of Lovers’ Quarrels rendered the background in visuals that could be from the sketchbook of a classical master artist. In contrast to the precise sketches in black, white and... more
Dec 15, 2010
Coquette Café Remains in Good Hands
Sep 29, 2010
Serj Tankian
Serj Tankian has pulled back from the ambitious but failed orchestral rock of Elect the Dead Symphony, but without returning to the serrated metal of System of a Down. With Imperfect Harmonies, the multi-instrumentalist and singer pushes in... more
Sep 27, 2010
Dance Calendar
Alverno Presents 414-382-6044 alvernopresents.alverno.edu Pitman Theatre 3431 S. 39th St.
