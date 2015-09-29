Adekola Adedapo
Father-Son Radio Play on WMSE
Milwaukee recording artist Eric Beaumont (aka Eric Blowtorch) collaborated with his father, Texas A&M emeritus history professor Roger Beaumont, on a radio play in the form of an operetta, The Ethiopian Ball. A host of prestigious Milwaukee... more
Sep 29, 2015 9:42 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Jazz Players Lead a Benefit for SUPERband Leader Gary Christensen
The pain arose like an assassin at 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, slashing into Gary Christensen’s gut. Making matters worse, he felt desperately alone, in a friend’s cottage in a dark, desolate area outside of tiny Hillsboro, nearly a whole more
Mar 12, 2013 12:33 AM Kevin Lynch Local Music
Quiet As It's Kept with Andre Lee Ellis and Company
Theatre group Andre Lee Ellis and Company closes out its 17th season next week with a tribute to the ancestral legacy of African American folk heroes. The cast of characters for Quiet As It’s Kept read like a who’s who of classic American folk .. more
Feb 17, 2011 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jazz Artists Hold Fundraiser for Berkeley Fudge
Milwaukee saxophonist Berkeley Fudge, a staple of the local jazz scene since the '60s considered a mentor by many of the modern players he has taught, has suffered a stroke and is recovering at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, accor.. more
Dec 1, 2010 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tailgating at Miller Park
Thereisn’ta city in the country that tailgates with the unrelenting loyalty andpas Shepherd Express ,Eat/Drink more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview