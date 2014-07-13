RSS

Admirals Vs. Griffins

T.I.M.(The Improvised Musical) celebrates its three year anniversary this month. In local theater years that’s like . . . 30years or something like that. The popular long-form musical improv show iseasily one of the most impressive extemporaneo.. more

Jul 13, 2014 6:53 AM Theater

Thoughhe’s not a natural born public figure like Pharrell or Timbaland, songwriterand producer Ryan Tedder is quietly one of the most successful pop architectsof this young millennium. He’s crafted massive singles for Beyoncé (“Halo”),Kelly.. more

May 14, 2014 9:00 AM On Music

Milwaukee Public Theatre's Storybridge: Literacy Through Theatre is a noble endeavor looking to help increase literacy, self-confidence and communication skills for 1st - 4th graders with the help of seniors and adult storytellers. Sessions inv.. more

Jun 24, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at a 5 p.m. game at the Bradley Center that will offer free Admirals boxers to the first 3,000 fans, and the opportunity for fans to hit the ice afterward for open-rink skatin... more

Apr 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

