RSS

Admirals Vs. Icehogs

starvingartistsshow.jpg.jpe

The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more

Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

themicrobcb.jpg.jpe

If you're one of those people who doesn't have alongstanding tradition of family cookouts for Memorial Day—and I'm one ofthem—don't fret, there's plenty of things going on this weekend, from beerfestivals to baseball.Summer UntappedThe M.. more

May 26, 2016 2:11 PM Brew City Booze

If there wasn't enough going on in Milwaukee Valentine's Day weekend, there's also something that sounds promising on a stage off in the idyllic Lower Peninsula. In The Ephraim Village Town Hall, Door Shakespeare presents What's Mine Is Yours--a.. more

Feb 2, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blessed feathers - cj foeckler.jpg.jpe

Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage14140.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Mar 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13857.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take ont eh Rockford IceHogs this evening at a 5 p.m. home game. more

Feb 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13766.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12811.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9922.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals celebrate the Olympics tonight by wearing jerseys designed after the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team’s, then auctioning them to raise money for charity after this afternoon’s game against the Rockford IceHogs. more

Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9830.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals face off once again against the Rockford Icehogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. The first 5,000 fans will receive bobbleheads—of Abe Lincoln, for some reason. Honest Abe seems an odd choice for a giveaway at more

Feb 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES