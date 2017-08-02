Admirals Vs. Icehogs
Starving Artists’ Show: A Gathering to Support Both Education and Artists
The bells ofNotre Dame will ring through Mount Mary University on Sept. 10 to announce thestart of a very special event: 2017’s Starving Artists’ Show. Hosted by theCatholic Mount Mary University, the annual outdoor show is a Milwaukeetra.. more
Aug 2, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Six Things To Do This Memorial Day Weekend
If you're one of those people who doesn't have alongstanding tradition of family cookouts for Memorial Day—and I'm one ofthem—don't fret, there's plenty of things going on this weekend, from beerfestivals to baseball.Summer UntappedThe M.. more
May 26, 2016 2:11 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Door Shakespeare Valentine's Day Weekend
If there wasn't enough going on in Milwaukee Valentine's Day weekend, there's also something that sounds promising on a stage off in the idyllic Lower Peninsula. In The Ephraim Village Town Hall, Door Shakespeare presents What's Mine Is Yours--a.. more
Feb 2, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blessed Feathers Appear on NPR's "Morning Edition," Spark Heated Religious Debate
Jan 2, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Admirals vs. IceHogs
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Mar 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
