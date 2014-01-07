RSS

Admirals Vs. Rampage

Milwaukee Public Schools and many area businesses remained closed Tuesday as the city endured another day of near-record cold. High temperatures are expected to top off at just zero degrees, and wind chills remained at -30 and -40 below this morni.. more

Jan 7, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

The Broadway Theatre Center's open house is a fun opportunity to get a glimpse into everything that goes on behind the stage. This year's open house takes place tonight from 5pm - 9pm and it is scheduled to feature the same fun and open atmospher.. more

Jul 26, 2013 6:45 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the San Antonio Rampage tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

Mar 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the San Antonio Rampage tonight at a 5 p.m. home game. more

Mar 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the San Antonio Rampage tonight at a 4 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. The UW-Milwaukee will be giving away free cinch sacks to the first 3,000 attendees—they make last-minute valentine’s gifts. Well, maybe more

Feb 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Admirals face off against the San Antonio Rampage tonight at 7 p.m. at the Bradley Center, at a game that features one of the team’s sillier promotions: Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker will perform as part of the Admirals’ Elvi... more

Jan 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

