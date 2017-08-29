Admirals Vs. Rivermen

RSS

Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more

It's been a little over a year since Piles released their debut Planet Skin, one of the most purely addictive records the Milwaukee punk scene has produced in years. Seriously, it's a Pringles can of an album; I've probably played it several dozen.. more

Ina sense, Night Vale is what happens when the News from Lake Woebegonecrawls off the airwaves and into the altogether more unsettling world ofinternet podcasts. But that’s not a really good description of it. The podcastseries takes the form .. more

Well, at least one John Doe figure is no longer onthe public payroll. Brett Davis, Scott Walker’s preferred candidate forlieutenant governor, is leaving his position as the state’s Medicaid directoras of March 21 to work in the private sector.. more

The Milwaukee Admirals welcome 2012 with a home game against the Peoria Rivermen. The first 1,500 fans will take home a talking bottle opener featuring the voice of Admirals broadcaster Aaron Sims. more

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen this evening at a 5 p.m. home game. more

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more

The Milwaukee Admirals are giving free admission tonight to all veterans to their 7 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen. more

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen at the Bradley Center this afternoon at 1 p.m. After the game, a couple of the Admirals will stick around to sign autographs. more

The Milwaukee Admirals invite fans to bring a pair of skates to today’s 4 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen for a free family skate after the game, or even better, invite them to bring their dog. As part of the Pedigree Dog Day Afternoo... more

The Milwaukee Admirals hit the ice tonight for a 7 p.m. game against the Peoria Rivermen at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more

