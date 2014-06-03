Admirals Vs. Stars
End of the Day Distraction: Milwaukee's Lakefront
It can be pretty tough to beat a weekend on the water, so for this distraction take a break and enjoy a quiet evening spent along Milwaukee's humble lakefront. more
Jun 3, 2014 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Antler House Go the Subtle Route on "Through The Dirt"
In the minds of most listeners, folk will always be intrinsically rural music, the sound of wide-open expanses,simple living and America as it used to be. But at least in Wisconsin, that’snot the case. Much of the best folk music in the state co.. more
May 1, 2014 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Classes With A 52 year-old "Kid" In The Hall
I remember an old sketch from TV's The Kids in the Hall that had the group's Kevin McDonald playing an arrogant acting instructor teaching an acting class that included at least one student who was way more talented than himself. Kind of a clever .. more
Nov 16, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Admirals vs. Stars
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Texas Stars tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Apr 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
